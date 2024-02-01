Paytm on 1 February issued a statement and said that it would take steps immediately to comply with the RBI's directions ordered on Paytm Payments Bank. As a result, the company said that it expects to have a worst-case impact of ₹300 to 500 crores on its annual EBITDA going forward. However, it expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 31 January ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March. The restrictions imposed came following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.

PPBL is barred from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, wallets or FASTags after February 29 under section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI order directed. Earlier in March 2022, the RBI had directed PPBL to stop onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

Coming back to the statement by Paytm, it further clarified that, "our founder has reconfirmed to us that he has not taken any margin loans, or otherwise pledged any shares that are directly or indirectly owned by him.

"We would take this opportunity to clarify that as per banking regulations, Paytm Payments Bank Limited is run independently by its management and board. While OCL is allowed to have two board seats on the board of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, as a part of its shareholder agreement, OCL exerts no influence on the operations of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, other than as a minority board member, and minority shareholder," the company said in a BSE filing.

"With regard to the direction on termination of nodal account of OCL and Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) by February 29, 2024, OCL and PPSL will move the nodal to other banks during this period. OCL will pursue partnerships with various other banks, to offer various payment products to its customers."

It also stated that OCL's other financial services, including loan and insurance distribution, and equity broking, will remain unaffected.

Paytm counts SoftBank and Ant Financial among its early investors. It holds 49 per cent of the payments bank, while promoter Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds the remaining 51 per cent, according to the company's annual report for 2022-23. The bank received its license in 2015.

