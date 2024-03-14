Companies
Paytm’s bank is in a state of suspended animation. So, what’s next?
Shayan Ghosh 11 min read 14 Mar 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Summary
- Constant friction with RBI has resulted in disastrous consequences for India’s largest fintech company. The banking regulator has barred any addition of funds to Paytm Payments Bank accounts, wallets and Fastags. What can Paytm lean on to survive?
Mumbai: By the end of 2016, efforts to kickstart the operations of Paytm Payments Bank had picked up pace. A board was already in place and on 4 November 2016, four days before demonetization, the directors met. The same day, an extraordinary general meeting was held at the bank’s head office in Noida’s Sector 5.
