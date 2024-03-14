Paytm’s bank is in a state of suspended animation. So, what’s next?

Industry experts believe it is imperative for Paytm to retain as many merchants as possible. “Retail customers might be easier to retain. They might simply move their payments to other apps like GPay or PhonePe without deleting the Paytm app because of some other services the app offers," said Parijat Garg, a fintech expert. “However, other players are aggressively targeting the merchant ecosystem and if Paytm is able to limit the loss of merchants, they will be able to sail through this crisis," he said. Garg pointed out that if Paytm loses merchants, it will also lose access to their transaction data. This, in turn, would be detrimental in assessing the eligibility of these businesses for loans. “The loans to merchants would also have a higher ticket size as compared to consumers. Merchant loans are more recurring in nature whereas consumers have significantly more choices to borrow from," he said.