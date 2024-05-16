PB Fintech’s top two executives plan to sell 1.86% stake
Policybazaar parent PB Fintech executives— Yashish Dahiya, chairman and CEO, and Alok Bansal, vice-chairman—will sell shares in an deal that is estimated at ₹1,053 crore.
