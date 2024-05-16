PB Fintech’s top two executives plan to sell 1.86% stake

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yashish Dahiya, chairman and CEO, and Alok Bansal, vice-chairman of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, are set to sell a combined stake of 1.86% in the company, according to a term sheet viewed by Mint.

Yashish Dahiya will offer up to 54 lakh shares, while Alok Bansal will sell up to 29.7 lakh shares. The shares will be sold at a floor price of ₹1,258 per share, a 6% discount to the closing price on 16 May 2024 of ₹1,338.25 apiece on the BSE. This translates to an estimated total deal value of ₹1,053 crore (approximately $126 million). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investment bank Morgan Stanley is managing the sale. PB Fintech spokespersons did not respond to emails seeking comments.

The company's two executives currently hold a combined stake of 6.3%, with Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal owning 4.63% and 1.67%, respectively. After the sale, their holdings will reduce to 3.43% and 1.01% respectively.

This move comes during a strong year for PB Fintech's stock price. The company's shares have surged by 67% year-to-date, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index which has gained 3%. It's important to note that there is a one-year lock-in period for the vendors, restricting them from selling any additional shares during that timeframe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It's important to note that this news follows the exit of another major shareholder earlier this year. On 1 February 2024, Singaporean investment giant Temasek Holdings offloaded its entire 5.42% stake in PB Fintech for ₹2,425 crore.

The company delivered a strong performance for the quarter ending 31 March 2024. Consolidated net profit soared to ₹60.19 crore, a remarkable turnaround compared to the ₹9.34 crore loss reported in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue also saw a significant increase of 25.4%, reaching ₹1,089.57 crore from ₹869.10 crore the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Insurance business major driver of growth The insurance business continued to be a major driver of growth. Total insurance premium for the quarter amounted to ₹5,127 crore, contributing to an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of a staggering ₹20,000 crore. This impressive growth is primarily attributed to the expansion of the new health and life insurance segments.

The company's core online marketplaces, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, also performed exceptionally well. Revenue surged by 39% to reach ₹2,375 crore for FY2024. Furthermore, adjusted Ebitda improved year-over-year to ₹324 crore.

PB Fintech is a company that provides integrated online marketing, IT consulting, and support services primarily for the financial services industry, with a focus on insurance. They are the force behind PolicyBazaar, India's largest digital insurance marketplace, and PaisaBazaar, a platform that simplifies access to lending products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had a successful stock market debut on 15 November 2021. Their shares listed at a premium of 22.7%, trading at ₹1,202 apiece compared to the issue price of ₹980.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!