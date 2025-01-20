Companies
PE firm Multiples eyes $300-400 mn continuation fund to back trophy assets
SummaryThe development comes as investors look to stay invested in successful portfolio companies even as their fund cycle nears an end to allow their backers, also called limited partners, an exit route.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Private equity firm Multiples is looking to launch a $300-400 million continuation fund to remain invested in three of its portfolio companies, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
