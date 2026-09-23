Multiples targets industrials as new investment frontier

Bengaluru: Private equity firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management is training its sights on industrials, a sector the growth investor has never backed before, according to a top executive at the firm.

"Industrial has emerged as an interesting space for us. In the past, we had never looked at it," said Renuka Ramnath, founder, managing director and chief executive of the Mumbai-based firm in an interview with Mint.

The firm's decision to look into the sector comes at a time when sectors like precision manufacturing, defence, and manufacturing are seeing growing investor interest.

Precision engineering, for example, was sized at $6.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $16 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4% from 2026 to 2033, according to Grand View Research.

Amid scaling up manufacturers Central to the firm's additional strategy, according to Ramnath, is the fact that a growing number of India's family-run manufacturing businesses are looking to scale. What's more, these businesses have traditionally been limited in their ability to invest in growth without diluting ownership or taking on debt.

“A lot of families are now looking to give up control and remain as a minority investor. It allows for further capital infusion, professionalization and growth. So, that's a big area of focus for us,” she said.

It's a theme that is increasingly playing out. Earlier this year, Circulate Capital told Mint that a growing number of family-run businesses in the circular economy segment are looking to scale their operations. This, they said, is being driven by a change in management as younger family members take the reins and seek to expand their existing businesses globally.

Also Read | Multiples PE nears deal to acquire $80-100 mn stake in Giva

In 2025, the firm invested $200 million in Q-Burst, a Kerala-based digital engineering services firm, marking its first bet in the segment. Over the last year, the PE fund has brought in new top-level management to help with its transformation into an AI-first company.

"In some sense, Q-Burst was also a family run operation. They ran it in a particular style for a really long period. None of the children wanted to come into the business," said Ramnath. "So they said that why not give it up to a partner who can scale it and then we can all collectively sell to a strategic later. It's a value maximisation game."

Precision manufacturing bets Broadly, Multiples is looking for bets in precision manufacturing, business-to-business, and global supply chain manufacturers, with a focus on India's consumer space.

However, with B2B companies, Ramnath said that the firm was more cautious. “We have to be more careful about how much profit one can really keep because losing a key customer may just take away most of the profit.”

While Multiples is keen on investing in companies that are part of the global supply chain, it expects most of them to serve the consumer space.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai-based firm announced it was leading the $150 million round in Brahma AI, an AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content. As part of the round, Multiples put in $100 million.

This year, the firm said it was moving away from traditional areas of investment, such as voice business process outsourcing and general staffing solutions, and shifting towards more technology-focused businesses.