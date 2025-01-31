Companies
Gaja Capital set to become first Indian PE firm to go public with plan for ₹500 cr IPO
SummaryBy raising ₹500-600 crore, this firm aims to strengthen its market position and adapt to evolving global trends.
Gaja Capital plans to raise ₹500-600 crore through an initial public offering, making it the first standalone Indian private equity firm to take to the public markets.
