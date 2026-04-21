Multiples, KKR, Warburg among PE giants in race for $100-mn Giva stake

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read21 Apr 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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Talks for a new funding round emerge less than a year after the company raised ₹530 crore in a Series C round led by growth-stage investment firm Creagis.
Summary
Giva’s fundraise comes amid rapid growth in India’s jewellery market, particularly the lab-grown diamond segment, valued at $300–350 million in 2024 and expected to grow at a 15% CAGR over the next decade, according to Redseer.

Mumbai: A clutch of private equity firms including Multiples Private Equity, Warburg Pincus, KKR and Kedaara Capital are evaluating a stake in jewellery brand Giva in an $80-100 million deal, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.

“The company is expected to see an uptick in its valuation and is seeking a little over 6,000 crore for this round,” the first of the three persons cited earlier said, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. The second person said the round is largely primary (about 75%) with a small secondary component that is likely to see early investors like A91 Partners and Sixth Sense Ventures exit their stake in part or full as the structures are still being decided.

“The company plans to use the funds towards expansion plans including opening new stores, expanding inventory lines and manufacturing capabilities. Its lab-grown diamond segment has also seen tremendous growth in recent months,” The third person said, adding that the bids are likely to be submitted over the next 7-10 days.

Multiples, Giva, Warburg, KKR, Kedaara, A91 did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment. A Sixth Sense spokesperson said “no comments”.

Also Read | Investor interest shines as lab-grown diamonds make the cut in India

Talks for a new funding round emerge less than a year after the company raised 530 crore in a Series C round led by growth-stage investment firm Creagis.

Also Read | Giva raises ₹530 crore to tap India's growing demand for lab-made diamonds

Existing investors Premji Invest, Epiq Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund also participated in the round, which, sources said, valued the company at about 4,800 crore.

Giva’s fundraise comes amid rapid growth in India’s jewellery market, particularly the lab-grown diamond segment, valued at $300–350 million in 2024 and expected to grow at a 15% CAGR over the next decade, according to Redseer. As the market evolves, several prominent jewellery makers will gradually pivot from exclusively natural/mined diamonds in favour of lab-grown alternatives, alongside high-end jewellers incorporating the lab-growns into their select collections, which will drive sales volumes and act as an affordable entry point for consumers.

This segment has particularly picked up pace in the past five years, with millennials and Gen Z leading this shift, driven by better value, trendier designs from new-age brands, and growing comfort with lab-grown diamonds as a certified, high-quality product. This category has also widened beyond occasional fashion to gifting, daily wear, and, increasingly, bridal, reflecting sustained consumer confidence and a willingness to treat them as a mainstream jewellery option.

Also Read | Diamonds are forever. But will lab-grown diamond retailers go the distance?

After the previous funding round, Giva had said it would use the proceeds to expand its retail footprint and its range of lab-grown diamonds. It will use the funds to widen its omni-channel presence and expand into new categories including lab-grown diamond jewellery, which contributed about 20% to the company’s overall business, Mint reported in June 2025.

The Bengaluru-based company has more than 240 physical stores across India and plans to open up to 150 more outlets this year, with a strong focus on tier-II cities, where it said it has seen robust demand. It competes with the likes of Bluestone, Caratlane and Melorra in the category.

Founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, Giva started out selling 925 sterling silver jewellery and has since diversified into 14K/18K gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery. In FY25, the company’s operating revenue surged 89% to 518 crore while its losses widened to 72 crore from 59 crore in FY24, according to a report by Entrackr.

About the Authors

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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