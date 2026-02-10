PE and VC funds are changing their exit strategy: IPOs fall back as block deals race ahead
Summary
Recent data reveals that PE and VC investors favour post-listing block deals over IPOs for monetizing holdings. Since 2021, the proportion of exits through IPOs has decreased significantly, demonstrating a preference for private block trades due to flexibility and quicker execution.
Initial public offerings are not all that they’re cracked up to be for private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors seeking to monetize their holdings.
