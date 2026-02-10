Mint’s analysis of Venture Intelligence data underscores this shift. In 2021, IPOs accounted for 12% of overall PE exits, with block trades at 23%. In 2025, IPO exits shrank to 8% even as block trades accounted for 30% of exits. The divergence was most pronounced in 2023, when block trades surged to 47% of total exits, while IPO exits collapsed to a mere 6%.