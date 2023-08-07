PE, VC funds slash their fees, aim for higher carry

PE, VC funds slash their fees, aim for higher carry4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:43 AM IST
The emergence of multi-fund platforms led several PE and VC firms to move away from the traditional ‘2-20 model’, or 2% management fee and 20% carry, where the fund retains a part of the investment profit upon realization
MUMBAI : Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds are slashing the management fees they charge investors to enhance returns, cut investing costs, and attract funds, according to portfolio managers and limited partners.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message