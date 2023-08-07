PE, VC funds slash their fees, aim for higher carry

Life is all about change, said Sasha Mirchandani, founder and managing director of Kae Capital. The firm offered lower fees, around 1.5%, 1.25% and 1%, to investors of its opportunities fund based on how much they invested in the new fund. According to Mirchandani, the industry is changing. “In some cases, like ours, we are proactively charging less and, in some cases, there is a pushback from LPs. There will be many more funds that are likely to charge less," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}