Peak market returns a thing of past: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Patil

India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan bond index has resulted in a surge in FPI investments in government securities (G-Sec). Should investors raise debt allocation?

We expect a rate-cut cycle in India to begin in the first half of the next calendar year, though it may be a shallower one. With the fiscal deficit in check and about $30 billion flows in government bonds from foreign investors as a result of inclusion in JP Morgan bond indices, the 10-year G-sec yield is expected to bottom out at 6.5% in the coming year. We also expect inflation to behave with core inflation at recent lows. Thus, it would pay to dial in duration and for higher returns in bonds and tactically increase allocation as the risk-reward is reasonably attractive compared to other asset classes.