Peak XV launches third edition of fellowship programme with 16 women founders

Bengaluru: Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital, has launched the third edition of its fellowship programme Spark with a cohort of 16 women founders across 14 companies, the venture capital firm said on Monday.

Spark is a four-month programme that includes a $100,000 equity-free grant and is open to female entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of starting a company.

Like the previous editions, each startup will receive over $1 million in perks from other companies from cloud credits to develop tools, and analytics, the company said. The founders will also get access to domain knowledge and mentorship.

"Out of the many applications we received for this cohort of Spark, these 16 founders really impressed us with their ambition, first principles thinking and rich operating experience. Many of them are second-time founders," Peak XV's managing director Sakshi Chopra said in the statement.

The new cohort includes four companies building AI solutions in travel, fraud detection, wholesale trade and e-commerce. Others are focused on healthcare, SaaS, B2B and consumer businesses, the company said. Some of the companies include AI-powered A-Sourced, RaptorX.ai and Foboh, hair care brand- Fix My Curls, SaaS platform Profit Peak among others.

Some of the programme mentors include Peak XV’s Managing Directors Shailendra Singh, Sakshi Chopra, Mohit Bhatnagar, GV Ravishankar, and Rajan Anandan. Founder-mentors include Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Clevertap’s Anand Jain, Wakefit’s Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Vivek Ramachandran and others.

Spark’s community of startups now includes three cohorts, 48 founders and 41 startups across over 10 sectors.

VC firm Peak XV is sector-agnostic and invests across India, Southeast Asia and beyond. Over the last 18 years, the company has managed over $9 billion in capital across 13 funds and invested in over 400 companies. So far, its portfolio has seen 20 IPOs and multiple M&As, resulting in $4.6 billion in realised exits.

