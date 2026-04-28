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Peak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal after RBI nod for NBFC licence

Mansi Verma
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Bipin Preet Singh Founder & CEO MobiKwik.
Bipin Preet Singh Founder & CEO MobiKwik.(Mint)
Summary

Florintree, Viridian Asset Management, Dymon Asia Capital and Karma Capital bought the shares.

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MUMBAI : Venture capital and growth investing firm Peak XV Partners has fully exited One MobiKwik Systems Ltd through an over 130-crore block deal, selling its remaining stake shortly after the fintech secured the non-banking financial services (NBFC) licence.

MUMBAI : Venture capital and growth investing firm Peak XV Partners has fully exited One MobiKwik Systems Ltd through an over 130-crore block deal, selling its remaining stake shortly after the fintech secured the non-banking financial services (NBFC) licence.

The investor sold around 6.08 million shares, or about 7.7% of MobiKwik’s equity, at an average price of 214 apiece in a transaction executed at 9:15am on 28 April, according to two people aware of the matter.

The investor sold around 6.08 million shares, or about 7.7% of MobiKwik’s equity, at an average price of 214 apiece in a transaction executed at 9:15am on 28 April, according to two people aware of the matter.

Buyers included private equity firm Florintree, hedge fund Viridian Asset Management, alternative investment firm Dymon Asia Capital and equity investment management firm Karma Capital, the people said.

The 130-crore deal delivered about 3x returns for Peak XV on its investment in the company.

Also Read | Peak XV raises $1.3 billion to invest in India, APAC, other regions

Peak XV’s exit marks the departure of the last major PE fund from MobiKwik’s cap table. In September 2025, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold its 2.1% stake in a block deal, after which MobiKwik shares rallied as much as 14%.

Peak XV, formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA, had been an early backer of MobiKwik and remained invested through the company’s public listing.

Fintech to NBFC

The block sale came a day after MobiKwik announced that the Reserve Bank of India had approved its application for the NBFC licence. Founder Bipin Preet Singh said the firm is now expecting better margins and improved efficiency after it begins lending on its own books.

The company currently distributes personal loans through partner lenders in multiple formats and also facilitates merchant loans on its platform. It has already said it manages key parts of the lending value chain, including sourcing, collections, and underwriting support.

Also Read | Stable Money raises $25 million led by Peak XV, targets expansion

Owning an NBFC could allow it to retain a larger share of lending economics, launch lower-cost credit products and build newer offerings that partner lenders may not always underwrite.

In the December quarter (Q3 FY26), MobiKwik reported consolidated net profit of 4 crore on operating revenue of 289 crore, compared with a 55.3 crore loss a year ago, aided largely by growth in its lending business.

Despite the discounted block price, MobiKwik shares rose sharply on Monday, indicating strong institutional appetite for the stock. Shares of One MobiKwik Systems were trading at around 240 in intra-day trade, up 18.5% from Friday’s close of 202.22.

Also Read | Mobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm
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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal after RBI nod for NBFC licence

Peak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal after RBI nod for NBFC licence

Mansi Verma
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Bipin Preet Singh Founder & CEO MobiKwik.
Bipin Preet Singh Founder & CEO MobiKwik.(Mint)
Summary

Florintree, Viridian Asset Management, Dymon Asia Capital and Karma Capital bought the shares.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Venture capital and growth investing firm Peak XV Partners has fully exited One MobiKwik Systems Ltd through an over 130-crore block deal, selling its remaining stake shortly after the fintech secured the non-banking financial services (NBFC) licence.

MUMBAI : Venture capital and growth investing firm Peak XV Partners has fully exited One MobiKwik Systems Ltd through an over 130-crore block deal, selling its remaining stake shortly after the fintech secured the non-banking financial services (NBFC) licence.

The investor sold around 6.08 million shares, or about 7.7% of MobiKwik’s equity, at an average price of 214 apiece in a transaction executed at 9:15am on 28 April, according to two people aware of the matter.

The investor sold around 6.08 million shares, or about 7.7% of MobiKwik’s equity, at an average price of 214 apiece in a transaction executed at 9:15am on 28 April, according to two people aware of the matter.

Buyers included private equity firm Florintree, hedge fund Viridian Asset Management, alternative investment firm Dymon Asia Capital and equity investment management firm Karma Capital, the people said.

The 130-crore deal delivered about 3x returns for Peak XV on its investment in the company.

Also Read | Peak XV raises $1.3 billion to invest in India, APAC, other regions

Peak XV’s exit marks the departure of the last major PE fund from MobiKwik’s cap table. In September 2025, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold its 2.1% stake in a block deal, after which MobiKwik shares rallied as much as 14%.

Peak XV, formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA, had been an early backer of MobiKwik and remained invested through the company’s public listing.

Fintech to NBFC

The block sale came a day after MobiKwik announced that the Reserve Bank of India had approved its application for the NBFC licence. Founder Bipin Preet Singh said the firm is now expecting better margins and improved efficiency after it begins lending on its own books.

The company currently distributes personal loans through partner lenders in multiple formats and also facilitates merchant loans on its platform. It has already said it manages key parts of the lending value chain, including sourcing, collections, and underwriting support.

Also Read | Stable Money raises $25 million led by Peak XV, targets expansion

Owning an NBFC could allow it to retain a larger share of lending economics, launch lower-cost credit products and build newer offerings that partner lenders may not always underwrite.

In the December quarter (Q3 FY26), MobiKwik reported consolidated net profit of 4 crore on operating revenue of 289 crore, compared with a 55.3 crore loss a year ago, aided largely by growth in its lending business.

Despite the discounted block price, MobiKwik shares rose sharply on Monday, indicating strong institutional appetite for the stock. Shares of One MobiKwik Systems were trading at around 240 in intra-day trade, up 18.5% from Friday’s close of 202.22.

Also Read | Mobikwik expects to see better margins after RBI nod for NBFC arm
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeak XV fully exits MobiKwik in ₹130-crore block deal after RBI nod for NBFC licence
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