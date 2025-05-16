Peak XV Partners nets over ₹1,200 crore after exiting stake in Porter, clocking 11-fold return
SummaryOver the past five years, Peak has generated about $3.6 billion in cash exits and over 30 portfolio companies have gone public.
Mumbai: Peak XV Partners netted over ₹1,200 crore after exiting its investment in logistics company Porter’s latest funding round, a person familiar with the matter said. The profit was an over 11-fold return on investments of ₹116 crore across multiple rounds over the past decade.