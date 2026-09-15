Peak XV sees India’s next big bets in wealth, wellness and premium consumer businesses

Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India and SEA, is seeing a wave of niche opportunities in financial services and consumer businesses as premiumization and faster paths to scale have opened segments that were previously less prominent, said Sakshi Chopra, managing director at the firm.
“Over the next two decades, India’s fintech and financial services sectors will evolve significantly as the country gets richer and adds more millionaires and billionaires. This will create opportunities in areas such as wealth management,” Chopra told Mint in an interview.