Peak XV’s Surge now backing startups in US, UK, Australia, China

The other companies part of the cohort include Amaani, which is building beauty and wellness brands in the Middle East; Ambak is trying to simplify the home loan industry for both customers and distributors; Dezy is democratising dental care by helping customers get a digital diagnosis over their smartphone; Parseable is making a high-performance logging system for cloud-native ecosystems; SalarySe is trying to change how India’s salaried employees manage their finances; TailCall’s API platform is boosting developer productivity; The Health Factory aims to transform India’s bread consumption. Additionally, there’s one stealth startup in the cohort which is working on specialty healthcare.