Peak XV is far from the Sequoia tree. Can it retain its parent’s aura?
- It’s one thing to keep your powder dry but it is almost unheard of for a venture fund to return money to LPs instead of investing it, which Peak XV has done. What does this mean for startup funding in India? And what exactly is going on at Sequoia Capital’s successor in India? We lift the lid.
New Delhi: What’s in a name? A lot, apparently, if you’re in the venture capital business, as one firm named after the world’s tallest mountain is fast realizing. In 1865, a few years after Andrew Waugh, the then surveyor general of India, proposed that it be named after his predecessor Sir George Everest, the peak was officially named Mount Everest. Until then, the British used to refer to the 8,850-metre-tall protrusion in the Himalayas as Peak XV. And Peak XV was the name the Indian inheritors of Sequoia’s India and Southeast Asia business chose in June 2023, after the venerated venture capital firm decided to spin it off (Sequoia had also separated from its China arm at the same time).
The name was partly inspired by a trip managing director Mohit Bhatnagar, one of the three longest-serving members of Sequoia India, had made to the Everest base camp, and also by the ‘climb high, sleep low’ philosophy of mountain climbing. The idea being to acclimatize the body rather than suddenly doing something adventurous.
But the new name hasn’t quite done the trick for the venture investor.