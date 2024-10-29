Peak XV is far from the Sequoia tree. Can it retain its parent’s aura?

Carried interest or ‘carry’ is what general partners get for spotting and investing in ventures that are likely to become big companies tomorrow. The ‘carry’ is a portion of the fund’s profits and is a performance-based incentive aimed at ensuring the GP’s interests are in consonance with those of the fund’s investors (limited partners or LPs). If the carry is 20%, the GP will receive 20% of the profits from any investment after the principal is returned to the LPs. The remaining 80% goes to the LPs. So, in absolute terms, if a fund makes an annual profit of $10 million from its principal investment of say, $1 million in a venture, $1.8 million goes to the GPs and $7.2 million and the principal amount goes to the LPs. Peak XV has reduced its carry to 20% from 30% earlier.