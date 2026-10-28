Pee Safe enters nutraceuticals with Within, targets ₹100 crore revenue in 3 years - Biz roadmap | Exclusive Interview

Pee Safe, the well-known women's hygiene and personal care company, forayed into nutraceuticals with the launch of Within last month. Within is a women's wellness brand. It aims to build into a business with the potential to generate approximately ₹100 crore in revenue over the next three years, Rithish Kumar, co-founder of Pee Safe, told Livemint in an interview.

Pee Safe launches women's wellness brand — Within The new category launch marks a shift in the company's strategy to address women's health, now going beyond hygiene and personal care products. As the company continues to build a portfolio of brands across categories, Kumar said, "At Pee Safe, our approach has always been to identify problems people have learnt to live with and build solutions around them. Over the years, we've understood that women's health needs go well beyond hygiene."

Within is touted as a product developed to address concerns about gut health, metabolism, menstrual wellness and hormonal changes, which Kumar said often remain difficult for women to navigate because of conflicting information and generic solutions.

The brand's initial launch includes three products -- Inner Bloom, targeting gut and intimate wellness; Lean Mode, aimed at metabolism management and appetite; and Her Rhythm, which addresses menstrual and hormonal wellness.

Also Read | FSSAI issues notices to Nestlé India, Zydus Wellness over product claims

Competitive market When asked about what sets the product apart in a cluttered category, Kumar explained, "The category is crowded, but we believe there is still a significant gap between the solutions available and the specific needs of women. A lot of wellness products are built around individual ingredients or broad benefits. We want to start with the health concern, understand the science behind it, and formulate products around that need."

The products are priced between ₹800 and ₹1,500 and are launching through its D2C website. It is also available on other digital platforms such as Amazon.

Kumar said the initial D2C strategy allowed the company to understand consumer behaviour, gather feedback and build direct relationships with customers before expanding distribution.

"We intend to expand across relevant digital platforms as the brand grows, using the distribution capabilities we have already built at Pee Safe," he said.

Expanding portfolio Within is part of Pee Safe's broader strategy to expand its portfolio.

Apart from Within, the company is also building brands such as FURR and Comfort, with each addressing a different set of consumer needs.

Kumar said the company's focus remains on expanding across e-commerce, quick commerce and offline retail in India, while also strengthening its presence in international markets.

Pee Safe is present in more than 22 countries, with Saudi Arabia and Nepal among its important markets.

"Our expansion strategy has two parallel priorities: deepening our presence in India and growing in international markets," Kumar said.

The company is looking to strengthen local distribution and identify channel partners in international markets, while also remaining open to strategic acquisitions in complementary categories.

Upcoming products Within's future portfolio could include products addressing stress and recovery, as well as health concerns associated with perimenopause and menopause.

"Women’s health evolves considerably across life stages, and we want Within to reflect that," he said.

Revenue target by FY 2029–30 The company is also aiming to build Within into a meaningful business over the next three years, with its ₹100 crore revenue ambition dependent on consumer trust, repeat purchases, portfolio expansion and wider distribution.