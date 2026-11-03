Pee Safe eyes ₹250 cr revenue in FY27 ahead of planned IPO: Co-founder Rithish Kumar in exclusive interview | Top points

Pee Safe, a personal hygiene brand, is currently focusing on revenue growth, profitability and operational efficiency ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO). The company is building a broader portfolio of brands and expanding into new markets, co-founder Rithish Kumar has told Livemint in an interview.

The company is targeting an IPO in FY29–FY30 as part of its long-term strategic plan.

"Our focus in the near term is on building a stronger, more diversified and profitable business that can sustain growth over the long term," Kumar noted.

Pee Safe eyes ₹ 250 crore revenue in FY27, stronger fiscal discipline The company is targeting revenue of ₹250 crore in FY27, compared with ₹130 crore in FY26.

Alongside revenue growth, the company aims to achieve sustained profitability and operational efficiency before the next stage of its growth.

"We believe the focus should be on building a business with consistent growth, sustainable profitability and strong underlying fundamentals, rather than working backwards," Kumar said.

Diversification and new brand launches Pee Safe expanded its product portfolio with brands such as FURR, Comfort and Within.

The company's most recent launch was Within, a women's wellness brand, marking its entry into the nutraceuticals category.

Kumar believes that the new brands would allow the company to expand into new categories, creating multiple revenue streams.

"We are working towards this by expanding our product portfolio, strengthening our presence across channels, growing internationally and building new brands that can become meaningful businesses in their own right," he explained.

Within targets approximately ₹100 crore in revenue over the next three years.

Also Read | Aswath Damodaran values Anthropic IPO at $1.475 trn

International market expansion After its presence in India across online and offline retail, Pee Safe is looking to expand its international business.

Currently, the company is present in more than 22 countries, with markets such as Saudi Arabia and Nepal among its important ones.

Kumar said, "Our focus is on building stronger local distribution, identifying the right channel partners and understanding market-specific consumer needs. We are also open to strategic acquisitions in complementary categories where our existing distribution and market reach can help accelerate growth. Ultimately, we want to build a portfolio of brands that can scale sustainably across categories and geographies."

IPO planned for FY29-30 Pee Safe's IPO ambition comes as the company aims to diversify its business across categories and markets.

Kumar pointed out that the IPO timeline was an ambition and that the company's priority for now was to build the business and the processes required to operate at a larger scale.

"An IPO in FY29–FY30 is part of the company's long-term roadmap, as our founder Vikas Bagaria has also shared," Kumar said.