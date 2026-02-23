Mint Explainer | What is peer-to-peer power trading? How will it help Indian power consumers?

It is expected to be completed by June this year. The power ministry announced the launch of a task force to conceive the IES in June 2025. State-run REC Ltd is the nodal agency for the IES on behalf of the ministry of power. The energy stack is expected to offer unique IDs for consumers, assets and transactions; real-time, consent-based data sharing; seamless system integration; and tools for consumer empowerment, market access and innovation.