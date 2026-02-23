NEW DELHI: India recently piloted peer-to-peer power trading that will enable consumers such as households, businesses and farmers who generate renewable energy to directly sell their surplus power to other consumers through digital protocols. Mint examines how digital public infrastructure under the India Energy Stack helps such transactions.
Mint Explainer | What is peer-to-peer power trading? How will it help Indian power consumers?
SummaryIndia is set to revolutionize energy consumption by allowing households and businesses to sell surplus renewable energy to each other. This innovative system, powered by the India Energy Stack and blockchain technology, enables consumers to become active energy agents.
