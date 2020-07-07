‘ABB helped firms become agile’

Automation is an integral part of the investment process of next-level growth. Newer business models, such as Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Robot as a Service (RaaS), for digital, new software and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions are part of the strategy. We opened up some remote, digital services for free during this time of urgency, globally, and in India. Many of our value-added solutions enabled us to differentiate in the market and offer better pricing. Customers will invest where they see the right kind of returns, and for automation and digitization, a primary objective is cost and productivity optimization, so it is a virtuous cycle with faster returns on efficiency programmes.