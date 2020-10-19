‘Acquisitions will be part of HCL’s growth strategy’

Mode 2 has grown very well because of two reasons. One is our digital and analytics practice has delivered very good growth along with cloud-native solutions and these are the investments that we made in the past few years which continue to support us, to scale and really be relevant to our clients. Mode 3 has largely been acquisition-led. We are also investing on an annual basis $250 million in research and development (R&D) largely into our Products and Platform business which is helping us to launch new products and innovation on some of the mature products that we had acquired. That is going to enable stickiness of the client and customers adopting the upgraded versions of the new products as part of the digital transformation strategy. That’s the direction Mode 3 is taking. This will increase over the next 2-3 years and I believe next generation services and Products and Platforms will contribute to half of our revenues in the next three years.