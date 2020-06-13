'Borrowers not going overboard...': SBI MD on banks being called credit averse

Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 07:00 PM IST Livemint

Arijit Basu, Managing Director of State Bank of In... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout