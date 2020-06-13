Subscribe
'Borrowers not going overboard...': SBI MD on banks being called credit averse

Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 07:00 PM IST Livemint

Arijit Basu, Managing Director of State Bank of India, commented on banks being accused of credit aversion. He said that borrowers weren't interested in increasing their debt even as banks were extending offers. Basu also said that bankers were ready to facilitate good quality credit after going through the proper process. He was speaking at the fourth webinar of Mint's Pivot Or Perish series, which focuses on decoding how various stakeholders of the Indian economy are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.