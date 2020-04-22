'Bravo Mukesh!': Anand Mahindra tweets after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has praised Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani for its recent deal with US tech giant Facebook. Mahindra shared his opinion on Facebook’s recent acquisition of a 9.9% stake in Reliance’s digital arm Reliance Jio on Twitter. “Jio’s deal with Facebook is good not just for the two of them. Coming as it does during the virus-crisis, it is a strong signal of India’s economic importance post the crisis."

The business honcho also congratulated Mukesh Ambani on his latest business move. "It strengthens hypotheses that the world will pivot to India as a new growth epicentre. Bravo Mukesh!" wrote Mahindra on the micro-blogging platform.

Reliance Industries announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement with Facebook, Inc. for the sale of a 9.99% equity stake in subsidiary Jio Platforms Ltd for ₹43,574 crore.

"All of us at Reliance and Jio are delighted to welcome Facebook Inc. as our long-term and esteemed partner. At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-round digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians," Ambani said in a video statement.

Ambani said the two companies will together accelerate India's digital economy to empower, enable and enrich people.

Providing more details on the partnership, he further said that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have become household names in India over the past few years. "The combined power of Jio's world-class digital connectivity platform and Facebook's intimate relationship with the Indian people will offer innovative new solutions to each one of you," he said.

The deal will bring together JioMart, and Facebook's WhatsApp platform to connect consumers with neighbourhood kirana stores.

WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India while Jio has 388-plus phone subscribers. Facebook has about 250 million users in India.

