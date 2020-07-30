'Businesses will be forced to find creative and frugal ways to grow’

Internally, we noticed that a lot of consumers were struggling with liquidity, and needed additional buffer for medical emergencies. Hence, we thought of readily available loan products, which doesn’t require one to go through the physical processes. Assessing the market situation, we chose to launch CRED Stash, our credit line, and CRED RentPay, earlier than we anticipated. In fact, we shipped RentPay in just three weeks, since we realized that after credit card bills, the second largest expense is paying rents. Hence, we worked to free up liquidity by allowing users to pay rent through their credit cards. We also launched our Discover platform in April for young consumer brands to connect to users. Eventually, we are creating a gated club of users, wherein multiple parties will have benefits to stay in the ecosystem. Over 118 brands have been part of Discover since launch, including 66 direct-to-consumer brands.