'Cautious optimism...': Nayara CEO on revival signs in energy sector amid Covid

Updated: 04 Jul 2020, 10:33 PM IST Livemint

B. Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Nayara Energy, commented on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the energy sector. Speaking at the latest edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish webinar series, Anand said that the energy industry was going through turbulence even before the pandemic. He said that while liquified petroleum gas (LPG) consumption was sustained during the lockdown due to government intervention, fuel demand was going up as restrictions were being eased. Watch the full video for more