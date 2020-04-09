With movie houses forced to down shutters across the country, India’s film production and exhibition business has been hit severely. In fact, according to the Multiplex Association of India, even before the cinema halls were closed down, footfall had declined by 30% between 1 February and 24 March following the covid-19 outbreak. Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd, India’s largest cinema exhibition chain, has urged the government to help the industry stay afloat during this unprecedented global crisis. Edited excerpts from an interview:

How will the crisis affect your business?

Today, any entrepreneur is a human being first. As a human being, he is not taking a myopic view only of his own business. It is a huge pandemic. Our business is a small subset (in the larger context) and I am taking it one day at a time. There are 15,000 people working for PVR. My first and foremost message to them is to comply with government guidelines, to be home and safe.

Then, of course, I am running a listed company. I am responsible to my people, to customers and shareholders. But that is like anybody’s guess because you don’t know when you will be opening up. We were the first ones to be asked to shut down, even before restaurants and various other places. Obviously, the revenues were completely zero.

I have no complaint whatsoever, because cinemas are confined spaces. And you can’t maintain social distancing.

So how are you managing things?

When your revenue is zero, then, rather than profitability management you have to do liquidity management. You have to look at how you can reduce cost. I am very pleased that my top management has given up 50% of their remuneration, till the cinemas are reopened. So that is a big relief. Cinemas are shut so there is no electricity cost. Travel, advertising and marketing, all expenses are down.

The company’s balance sheet has been strong. We have been very careful about our debt-equity structures.*

We did a QIP (qualified institutional placement) in December where we raised about ₹500 crore from the market. That gave us good credit rating. We planned to pare down certain loans, but we did not pare all of them down. We have fixed expenditures we had to incur.

Are you looking for a stimulus package for the industry?

Yes. We have written to the prime minister and the finance minister through the multiplex association, cinema association and the film fraternity. We have requested for a relief package. The industry has sought interest-free loans for three years with a one-year moratorium. It has asked for exemption on taxes and duties, including GST (goods and services tax). We have also asked the government to help in underwriting part of the employee cost.

Do you think people will come back once the lockdown is lifted, considering there may both be fear of the virus and an impending recession?

In times of recession, cinema has sustained itself. People sacrifice spending on other luxury items, such as appliances and other goods. I feel they will still spend on out-of-home entertainment. The average film ticket price in India is less than ₹100.

Besides, people are hardwired not to stay at home, they have to go out. Once the lockdown is lifted and things return to normalcy, people will come back to cinemas. But it may not happen overnight.

How will you revive demand?

Look, every business has interdependency. Our business is dependent on the film industry. So content has to flow. It depends on real estate, that is, malls. So people have to go to malls and visit cinemas. Third is human behaviour: Some people will continue to be panic stricken. Some will go out. It is difficult to predict how everybody will behave.

But I have been thinking of re-imagining cinemas. We have to make people comfortable and safe. We will be taking measures like seat separation, caps on total seats allocated while booking so that cinema is not crowded.

Are you looking at job cuts?

No. People are very important to me. We have 10,000 people under direct employment and 5,000 indirect employees. Our balance sheet can sustain business for a few more months. Also, you never know, a relief package may be round the corner.