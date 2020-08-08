Coronavirus pandemic has granted us "an opportunity to reboot our thinking and reinvent our approach", Mahindra Grpup chairman Anand Mahindra said at Mahindra & Mahindra's 74th annual general meeting on Friday.

“Let me stress that growth continues to be our goal. If anything, our focus on growth is sharper than before. We have already started identifying and taking appropriate action on businesses that have not lived up to their business plans," said Mahindra.

"COVID-19 pandemic has turned lives upside down and the economy faces an uncertain future. However, it has given us an opportunity to reboot our thinking, to reinvent our approach and to recommit ourselves to our financial goals," Mahindra added.

Stating that "in 2018, we were declared to be the best-performing stock on the Nifty since 2002", Mahindra said, "We have the ability to turn the worst of times into the best of times. And, it is our happy experience that the worst of times is often just the trigger that propels us towards the best of times."

He said, "The pendulum has swung again towards tough times. Since 2018, the upward graph has shown quite a dip. The last couple of years have been tough for the whole world and we are no exception."

“We actually achieved all our goals in one year. The focus paid off. In fact, between the first Blue chip Conference and the next one at the same time in 2003, we doubled our profits. That upward trend continued in all the years that we held the Bluechip Conference and well beyond that. The reason I am sharing the story of Bluechip with you, is to underline that we have proved that we have the ability to turn the worst of times into the best of times. And it is our happy experience that the worst of times is often the trigger that propels us towards the best of times," he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via