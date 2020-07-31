‘Covid lockdown best example of how mobile is empowering India’: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani... moreReliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani shared a special message on Thursday as India celebrated its 25th anniversary of mobile telephony. Ambani said that affordability has been of the major achievements of the Indian mobile telephony. Ambani said the Covid lockdown has provided the best examples of how mobiles are empowering people. At the webinar, which saw many dignitaries and industry experts such as Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman Bharti Enterprises, Lt Gen Dr SP Kocchar, DG COAI and Dr RS Sharma, Chairman TRAI, in attendance Ambani congratulated everyone on the silvery jubilee of mobility in India. Watch the video for more details