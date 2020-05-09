'Demand biggest issue': Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava on overcoming Covid impact

Updated: 09 May 2020, 08:25 PM IST

Delivering the opening address at Mint's inaugural... moreDelivering the opening address at Mint's inaugural webinar on the economic impact of the ongoing pandemic, Pivot Or Perish, Maruti Suzuki India's Chairman RC Bhargava spoke on how the crisis has not just changed how we lead our lives, but also exposed the inherent 'weaknesses' in Indian industry. He spoke about how members of industry and the government need to change the way they interact to build more trust. Bhargava said that demand creation remains the biggest issue for the automobile industry. Watch the full video for more.