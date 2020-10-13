'Despite Covid-19 impact India remains a promising market'

We plan to be the top five lubricant companies globally in the next five years and India is one of our key markets for growth. With the recent launch of our lubricant blending plant in Patalganga, we are in a strong position to expand our operations as well as our brand reach in India. Along with this, we are focusing on digitising the go-to-market value chain for better service as this will be a key differentiator between PLI and other market players in India. The digitisation of process will not only better our service offering, but it will also improve direct engagement with our customers. We have also started our social media journey and have exciting plans lined up for consumers to know and experience our brands.