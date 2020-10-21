‘Earnings revival seen in FY22 may be uneven’

The linkages are likely to continue as the global pandemic gives rise to asset allocators to deploy in risk assets given low yields in fixed income markets. Our regional house view continues to favour equities on the back of such low yields globally. In India, the economic outlook is much worse than in developed markets. This is due to the disruption in supply and the impact of the pandemic on demand. However, hopes of demand revival post the onset of the festive season are reasons for renewed hope. We do expect a strong earnings recovery beyond FY21 driven by the base effect and genuine pent up demand reviving in the next financial year. One has to also remember that tax rates have been brought down substantially and that will reflect greatly in a positive demand scenario. We are hopeful of demand revival leading to strong earnings growth beyond FY21.