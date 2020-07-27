‘Edtech has untapped potential’

NEW DELHI : Online education startups have benefited immensely from the shutdown of schools and colleges, as they tried to fill the gap with online classes. Investors, too, have jumped on to the edtech bandwagon, even as funds dried up for startups in other sectors. Edtech startup Vedantu raised $100 million in July at a valuation of $600 million, making it the second-most valuable online education startup in India after Byju’s. Virtual is becoming the new normal in learning and is the key to driving growth during the coronavirus pandemic, said Vamsi Krishna, co-founder and chief executive officer, Vedantu, as part of Mint’s Pivot or Perish series. Edited excerpts from the interview: