‘Encash part of the forex reserves to fund infra’

For FY21, a consensus is building up that India’s gross domestic product will contract by 9-11%. At the same time, the high-frequency indicators at the end of September are encouraging—GST (goods and services tax) collections, exports, and manufacturing PMI are up. One does get a feeling that the worst is behind us. But how much better are we going to do? That is a matter of guesstimates. There will be a lot of pent-up demand because of the closures, and that will be serviced. However, the third and fourth quarters will be very crucial for the path the economy takes.