'Equity capital market dealmaking to continue on the back of liquidity flows'

REIT is an area that will see greater traction going forward. This year alone, nearly a billion dollars have been invested into this product. We reckon that if we had quality deals at right pricing of another two billion dollars more, the markets would have had the appetite to absorb it. REITs taps right into a segment that is significantly underweight for most large funds in India and takes care of a number of issues that investors have with real estate. It is commercial real estate which has a trustee manager; decisions on transactions and acquisitions are based on a majority of minority votes. These factors are liked by global investors. You will see episodes and anecdotes of one company giving up some space here and there, but the overall story remains intact. Companies are taking up new spaces and there is also de-densification of office space that will happen, which will keep demand intact. We could see at least one more REIT listing in the near term.