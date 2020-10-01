‘Focus is on covid-proof products for the future’

Covid-19 has revolutionized the whole area of thinking and taking care of all stakeholders. It has provided a direction on how to be a responsible and caring brand and empathize with all stakeholders like retailers, influencers, vendors and consumers. It has thrown a whole new angle on how to keep employees engaged and motivated, especially when they go through the uncertainties and anxieties of dealing with the new normal. There are new lessons in marketing from the point of keeping the brand saliency high using ingenuity in social media, digital forays and even conventional models. Finally, how to conserve costs, keep the supply chain going, create demand and innovate to have product categories which sell and are ‘covid-proof’ for future.