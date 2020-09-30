‘Govt must take short-term steps to drive consumption’

The situation is tricky but we have to take some steps now to drive a little bit of consumption. I think, accelerating the execution of encouraging manufacturing for exports, because that will give jobs. After covid, there is a clear imperative for a lot of nations to diversify supply chains, and India has the opportunity. But it has to be executed well to capitalize on it, otherwise other South-East Asian nations will capitalize on it. To me that creates significant amount of employment. Second, there’s need, maybe, for some short-term measures to drive consumption. Having said that, hopefully, covid cases will come down because when there is anxiety, the feel-good factor also gets impacted and people are usually careful in terms of spending. So, a combination of all these three has to work. I think the worst is over, but the speed of recovery will be a factor if all three converge somewhere.