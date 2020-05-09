'GST collection will fall...': SIAM president on need for auto sector stimulus

Updated: 09 May 2020, 08:31 PM IST

Speaking during the inaugural episode of the new M... moreSpeaking during the inaugural episode of the new Mint webinar - Pivot Or Perish - aimed at decoding the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajan Wadhera, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said that the industry is in dire need of a stimulus. He said that such a move would also serve the government's interest, as the contribution of the automobile industry to Goods and Services Tax collection is to the tune of 1.5 lakh crore. He also gave his opinion on how manufacturing practices might change in the post-Covid world. Watch the full video for more