‘I lie only when I feel it’s for the greater good’

Aakrit Vaish co-founded artificial intelligence company Haptik six years ago. The company—funded by Reliance Industries—provides conversational assistants for brands to chat with customers and improve customer experience. It has been able to process 3 billion end-user interactions. Some of its customers include Samsung, OYO, KFC, Coca-Cola, the Grammy’s, and Zurich Insurance. Vaish follows football very keenly and is a Manchester United fan. He is based out of Mumbai.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

My family means the world to me and I am happiest when I am with them. This is followed by health, as maintaining and working towards good health enables one to do every other activity with ease. Finally, happiness is also when the work one does makes a positive difference in the world around us.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Being able to make my parents feel proud is by far my greatest achievement. They have done everything they could to give me a comfortable life. Now, it’s time for me to do my best and provide them with all the love and happiness that I can.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My father is someone who I look up to a lot. He has always embraced life and everything it has to offer with a positive attitude. The unwavering spirit and passion with which he navigates through tough times inspires me every single day.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

“Let’s figure it out", “Strategically", “Tactically", “What is the right thing to do?" and “Onwards and upwards".

On what occasion do you lie?

The only time I lie is when I believe that it is for the greater good. It has to be something that I am sure I will ultimately be able to fix for everyone’s benefit.

