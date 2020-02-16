Abhishek Bansal is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Shadowfax, a last-mile business-to-business (B2B) delivery service platform. The 29-year-old started the logistic startup in 2015 with his IIT-Delhi batch mate. A few months ago, Shadowfax raised its Series D fund, with e-commerce giant Flipkart leading the round by investing $60 million. Bansal, who is based in Bengaluru, is fond of travel and football.

Morning Boost

I am a morning person, so I usually wake up at around 6.30-7am. After I wake up, I head out for a 25-minute walk before doing a 5-7 minute cardio exercise. Before office, I like to respond to all my mails. My breakfast is usually oatmeal and banana berry smoothie, along with eggs.

Fitness Files

Generally I go for a walk and try to hit the gym at least four times a week. We also have a football club at work,which helps us stay fit. We play football thrice a week, and I make sure I’m a part of it unless I am on a business trip. Recently, I have started doing planks to improve body stability and posture. One fitness regimen I hate is the keto diet. It becomes very challenging to maintain a high fat diet regime. The food options are limited, and getting used to such a strict diet plan can really take a toll on one’s health.

Sleep log

As entrepreneurs, we usually work late at night and sometimes we work from home. But I try to get eight hours of sleep everyday. When I am travelling abroad, I usually choose flights that arrive early evening local time, so that it helps me catch up my sleep around 10.30pm.

How I Find My Zen

To de-stress myself in between work, I usually take a 5-10 minute walk. It helps bring my focus back to the immediate and present surroundings. At times, I just meditate as it helps me remain calm and peaceful. I also love watching documentaries, especially those related with war, politics and history.



