'I thought there was no other answer but to exit': Kishore Biyani

“Consumers are in a different mood now—people are saying less is more. So how do we make them again come back to a spending and consumption mode?", he said. With mobility restrictions, the future of retail will look very different. “The bigger issue is mobility—we have become less mobile, in a way. Our distances which we are going to travel for shopping will be very different and that will have a huge impact on retail and when we restart our lives again in a post-covid world…our stores were designed to be destination places. That would also change.