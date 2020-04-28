‘In-home entertainment will become popular after covid’

A sharp decline in advertising revenue during the covid-19 crisis is affecting broadcasting companies even as the nationwide lockdown boosts television viewership. In an interview, N.P. Singh, managing director and chief executive of Sony Pictures Networks, which runs channels like Sony, SAB TV and SET Max, spoke about how best to deal with the changing times. Singh said the Indian Broadcasting Foundation, which he presides, has also asked the government for some relief. Edited excerpts:

What is the short- and medium-term outlook for Sony Pictures Networks India as a result of the current crisis?

From an industry point of view, the current crisis is unprecedented and has had a cascading impact on the entire media and entertainment ecosystem. Owing to the nationwide lockdown, there is complete cessation of content production for TV and OTT (over-the-top streaming), films and sporting events. Advertising spends have declined drastically and distribution monies are delayed. While living these business realities, we are also cognizant of the community we operate in and our role of a conscientious corporate. Accordingly, we are supporting 72,000 daily wage earners of the M&E industry across the country by providing essentials and groceries for a month.

Where does advertiser interest stand at this point?

Traditional drivers of media spend have been severely impacted and advertising spends on television have seen a drastic decline. However, we are utilizing a part of our inventory to run free public service messaging.

Are you looking for some relief measures/stimulus package from the government? If so, what are your requests?

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the apex body of broadcasters, has requested for some relief from the government. We are hoping for a favourable consideration. (The IBF has requested phased resumption of production activities, extension of moratorium period for GST payment, mandating digital payments of subscription and advertising dues to broadcasters, among other things.)

What are the film and TV projects that you have lined up, at what stage of completion are they and how are you looking at releases/launches post lockdown?

New shows for television and OTT will have to wait until the lockdown is lifted. At present, two of our films are in the post-production phase. When normalcy of work resumes, we will evaluate the situation and proceed on completing ongoing projects and starting new ones.

What measures will you take as a company to ensure safety on sets/in offices once operations resume?

Our foremost priority has been to ensure that we create a safe working environment for all our staff and extended SPN family. We are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and have put in place detailed standard operating procedures. We are also working closely with the IBF and the government on the same.

With the lockdown now extended, how does Sony plan on feeding content especially for TV audiences across genres like general entertainment and sports?

As an entertainment and broadcast network, we aim to constantly keep our viewers engaged and entertained. Presently, our channel programme schedule is re-airing some of the network’s cult fan favourites from the archives. We are also bringing in fresh content in sports such as WWE, which has always enjoyed a large fan following.

How has your digital business shaped up at this time?

Sony LIV has seen a 70% surge in weekly viewership for some of our iconic TV shows, web originals, movies and premium Hollywood content. Mythology as a genre has risen by five times in viewership. As viewers binge-watch content, there is a surge in daytime viewing and a 50% growth in new installs each week during the lockdown period. We will continue to expand our offerings; for example, in sports, the recent extension of our broadcast deal for WWE content provides SPN the rights to showcase WWE Network through SonyLIV. In addition and for the first time, SPN will curate content from WWE’s extensive archives library, which includes events, iconic matches, and interviews with legends, reality shows and documentaries on its own platforms.

Do you think the country is staring at a recession? By when will consumer demand for entertainment bounce back?

According to recent Nielsen data analysis, when consumers stay at home amid broadly disruptive events, their media and entertainment consumption rises nearly 60% and even more in some cases. While people are following expert advice and practising social distancing and staying home, they will naturally gravitate towards TV and OTT for their entertainment. The data from the past month has also indicated an uptick in viewership and we believe this trend will continue.

Will covid-19 shift the way Indians engage with entertainment at large, especially out-of-home entertainment?

This pandemic situation will certainly have a significant impact on all aspects of life, including how entertainment is consumed. I believe some of the trends we will witness would be deeper integration of technology and increased affinity to in-home entertainment.

