‘In terms of claims, we have completely gone digital’

Products like term plans, guaranteed plans and even return of premium term plans lend themselves to online sale because the benefits are easy to understand. But when it comes to products like, say, a unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip), you need an intermediary to handhold the customers through the risks. Otherwise customers can buy without being fully aware of the details, and that may lead to bitter experience later, impacting our persistency. So, from our side, these products are not ripe for digital-only sale yet, but as awareness increases and we have better artificial intelligence to explain products through audio visuals and chat bots, they can be sold online, too, subject to regulatory approvals. But product transformation will happen because protection is the flavour of the season, and you will see huge customization in this space.