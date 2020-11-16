‘India can help lead global recovery in energy space’

We’re more adaptable now. Protecting the health of our team is the top priority. To do that while sustaining a business in a dynamic and uncertain environment required a lot of learning on the fly. We had to design special hygiene protocols for our facilities. We also had to learn how to operate our businesses with everyone temporarily working from home. And we had to learn how to support each other for as long as it takes, managing stresses both personally and as a team. Though we are still in the thick of it, I think we will ultimately emerge from covid with a greater measure of creativity, flexibility, and endurance. Those are the traits with lasting value.