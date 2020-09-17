India is caught in a vicious cycle on demand pickup: USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi

There are broad differences in the recovery cycle between India and the US. We feel that the US will have a V-shaped recovery because the cost of capital is very low. Two, there is an abundance of stimulus money coming into the market for the businesses. When we look at India, our prediction is that it won’t be a V-shaped recovery. It is going to be more of a U-shaped one, where the economy is going to be flat for the next 12-18 months because there has not been enough stimulus both from a demand-side or from the supply-side. India is also not an export-oriented GDP; it is still an internal consumption GDP. Unless you get the demand pick-up, the supply-side will not invest. India is caught in a vicious cycle here. But we are seeing some green shoots, especially in the rural economy.